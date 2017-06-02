««« return to Daily Wine News index

Food companies looking to mimic wine laws

A fight nearly broke out in Parliament today over mandarins. On one side was Labour Party MP Damien O'Connor, saying that shoppers were being lied to about where their fruit came from. Some MPs suggested that New Zealand could adopt a rule from the wine industry, which says that 85 per cent of a wine must match the area, vintage, and variety on the label. Source, New Zealand Herald.