Six awards for Stanton and Killeen

Stanton & Killeen Wines are overjoyed with the success their fortified wines achieved recently on an

international level. The Muscats of Rutherglen are world-renowned and the recent swag of accolades

received by S&K has elevated the importance of this beloved, unique Australian wine style.



Wendy Killeen, CEO of Stanton and Killeen, returned to Australia last week after showcasing her

company’s fortified wines at the annual London Wine Trade Fair. During the week of the fair, many UK based,

international wine industry shows and competitions announce their results, including trophies, gold

medals and inclusions in top wine lists. Stanton & Killeen Wines stood tall when acknowledging their

success over the week in London.



The current tally from the UK includes:

• The Wine Merchants Top 100 Wines – Classic Muscat

• International Wine Challenge – Rutherglen Fortified Trophy – Grand Muscat

• International Wine Challenge — Gold medal – Grand Muscat

• International Wine Challenge –Silver medal — Classic Muscat

• Decanter World Wine Awards — Gold — Classic Muscat

• Decanter World Wine Awards — Gold – Grand Muscat



“It takes years of total dedication to produce the luscious, sensorial wine that is Rutherglen Muscat and to

be recognised and applauded on an International level, makes it all worthwhile.” Killeen said.



In addition to the UK success, Wine Australia announced today that Australia had picked up three trophies

at the 2017 WINE100 Challenge in China. Stanton and Killeen Classic Muscat was the recipient of one

of those trophies, being Best Dessert Wine of the Challenge.



Killeen said “The importance of winning awards for our fortified wine should never be understated; the

style possesses a significant position in the history of Australian winemaking and we have a responsibility

to uphold its continued presence.”