|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index1/06/2017
Oxidised = bad, oxidative = good?
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Oxygen is necessary to wine and the winemaking process. But there’s a tipping point. According to Jancis Robinson, oxidized wine is defined as wine that has been “harmfully exposed to oxygen.” This process can be harmful if a winemaker doesn’t take care to limit exposure while the wine is in the cellar. Source, Vine Pair.