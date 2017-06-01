««« return to Daily Wine News index

Oxidised = bad, oxidative = good?

Oxygen is necessary to wine and the winemaking process. But there’s a tipping point. According to Jancis Robinson, oxidized wine is defined as wine that has been “harmfully exposed to oxygen.” This process can be harmful if a winemaker doesn’t take care to limit exposure while the wine is in the cellar. Source, Vine Pair.