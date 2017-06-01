|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|
|
1/06/2017
McGuigan on China
Australian wine exports to China climbed 40% to AUS$520 million in 2016, presenting Australia with a huge opportunity, says McGuigan’s chief winemaker Neil McGuigan, as the country moves to becoming the world’s biggest wine market. Source, The Drinks Business.