1/06/2017

$50 million Chardonnay export & tourism push

Having a chardy was almost a national past time several years ago – and now it is making a comeback. On Wednesday, Wine Australia senior analyst Mark Rowley gave advice on how winemakers can share in a $50 million government push to export wine and encourage international tourists to drink our wine starting next January. Source, Central Western Daily.

