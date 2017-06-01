|Grapegrower & Winemaker
$50 million Chardonnay export & tourism push
Having a chardy was almost a national past time several years ago – and now it is making a comeback. On Wednesday, Wine Australia senior analyst Mark Rowley gave advice on how winemakers can share in a $50 million government push to export wine and encourage international tourists to drink our wine starting next January. Source, Central Western Daily.