Brother John May leaves Clare
The much-loved face of the Clare Valley, Brother John May, has been recalled to Sydney by his Jesuit order after more than five decades’ service at Sevenhill Cellars. In a move that he has described as another chapter in his religious life, he left Clare yesterday at the calling of the Provincial of Australian Jesuits. Source, Adelaide Now.