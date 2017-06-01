Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
Daily Wine News

1/06/2017

Brother John May leaves Clare

The much-loved face of the Clare Valley, Brother John May, has been recalled to Sydney by his Jesuit order after more than five decades’ service at Sevenhill Cellars. In a move that he has described as another chapter in his religious life, he left Clare yesterday at the calling of the Provincial of Australian Jesuits. Source, Adelaide Now.

