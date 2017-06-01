|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Dog Point Vineyard takes top award
Marlborough’s Dog Point Vineyard took out the supreme award at this year’s Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards. Recognised as one of the country’s largest organic vineyards, 110 hectares are BioGro-certified vines. Source, Rural News Group.