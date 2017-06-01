|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index1/06/2017
Investment group buys NZ vineyard
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
United States buyers have snapped up a Marlborough vineyard, intending to redevelop it when its lease runs out. The Overseas Investment Office has approved the purchase of 274 hectares of land in Awatere Valley, from Craggy Range Vineyards, for $23 million. Source, Stuff Business.