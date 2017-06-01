|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index1/06/2017
A fine investment
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Throughout history wine was seen as the fruit of the gods and meant to be enjoyed. But now some investors are betting that what was once a high-end niche market may indeed be a road paved with gold. Source, Deutsche Welle.