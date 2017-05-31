««« return to Daily Wine News index

Shadowfax Winery Fire update

A fire broke out at Shadowfax Winery in Werribee early this morning. Fortunately the fire brigade got it under control quickly and are currently assessing the damage to the roof and restaurant. The winery and wine storage areas were not affected by the fire.

Winemaker Matt Harrop said, “We are thankful no one was at the winery at the time and the fire teams contained the fire quickly. While there is damage to the kitchen and restaurant areas, none of the wine has been affected."

CFA District 14 Operations Officer Lachlan Redman said, “Volunteers and staff both responded to this fire and worked really well together to contain the fire to the room of origin, with minimal water and fire damage to nearby areas.”

The winery’s restaurant and cellar door will be closed for the month of June for repairs and renovations.