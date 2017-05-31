|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index31/05/2017
How do wine critic scoring scales match up?
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Eddie Oczkowski has published a free access paper demonstrating a method for identifying and measuring the preferences and prejudices of wine critics. Employing expert rating scores from four wine critics assessing Australian premium wines, the analysis breaks down the variability which exists among wine scoring scales. Source, Journal of Wine Research.