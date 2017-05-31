Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
31/05/2017

How do wine critic scoring scales match up?

Eddie Oczkowski has published a free access paper demonstrating a method for identifying and measuring the preferences and prejudices of wine critics. Employing expert rating scores from four wine critics assessing Australian premium wines, the analysis breaks down the variability which exists among wine scoring scales. Source, Journal of Wine Research.

