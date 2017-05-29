««« return to Daily Wine News index

New Zealand horticultural export values jump

What does New Zealand export more than wine? Kiwifruit. According to the new issue of industry publication Fresh Facts, key exports included NZ$1.7 billion of kiwifruit, NZ$1.6 billion of wine, primarily Marlborough Sauvignon blanc, and NZ$690 million of apples. Source, Fresh Fruit Portal.