|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index30/05/2017
New Zealand horticultural export values jump
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
What does New Zealand export more than wine? Kiwifruit. According to the new issue of industry publication Fresh Facts, key exports included NZ$1.7 billion of kiwifruit, NZ$1.6 billion of wine, primarily Marlborough Sauvignon blanc, and NZ$690 million of apples. Source, Fresh Fruit Portal.