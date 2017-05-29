|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Entries open for New World Wine Awards
Winemakers are encouraged to get their entries in for the 2017 New World Wine Awards, the wine show with a unique point of difference from others in its focus on wines that are affordable and accessible. Source, Scoop Business.