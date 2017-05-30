|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index30/05/2017
Fire at Shadowfax Winery
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Crews were called just after 7am this morning after reports of a large structure fire near Werribee Mansion. Twelve fire trucks are fighting the blaze which is now under control, according to a CFA spokeswoman. Source, The Herald Sun.