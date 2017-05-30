|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index30/05/2017
A new owner for Lerida Estate
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
After 20 years at the helm, Jim Lumbers and Anne Caine have sold Lerida Estate. Lumbers, who is about to turn 72, said the sale was purely down to the fact he thought it was time to retire. The vineyard's new owner is Michael McRoberts, who is an accountant by profession. Source, Canberra Times.