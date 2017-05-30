««« return to Daily Wine News index

A new owner for Lerida Estate

After 20 years at the helm, Jim Lumbers and Anne Caine have sold Lerida Estate. Lumbers, who is about to turn 72, said the sale was purely down to the fact he thought it was time to retire. The vineyard's new owner is Michael McRoberts, who is an accountant by profession. Source, Canberra Times.