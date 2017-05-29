|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Cool Climate Wine Show results
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The 17th Cool Climate Wine Show was held at Mornington Racecourse last week and the results have been tallied. More than 540 wines were judged by a 16-member team chaired by master of wine Meg Brodtmann. The show saw an increase in 30% of entrants from last year. Source, Mornington Peninsula News.