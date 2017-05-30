««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wine Australia China Roadshow wrap up

More than 2000 of China’s wine buyers, trade and media attended the 2017 Wine Australia China Roadshow, which came to an end on 19 May.

Exhibitors praised another successful roadshow event in Australia’s most valuable export market that saw guests demonstrate a growing understanding of Australian wine and curiosity to try new styles and discover new regions.

Some exhibitors have already uncovered promising commercial leads as a result of participating in this year’s Roadshow, the largest yet since Wine Australia first hosted it in 2012.

Wine Australia partnered with Department of Primary Industries and Regions, South Australia (PIRSA) during the Roadshow, to highlight the food and wines of South Australia to the China market.

A networking dinner was also held in Beijing with more than 100 people joining, including exhibitors, media, educators and trade. Before the dinner, PIRSA held a cocktail media launch to announce Adelaide’s official inclusion as a ‘Great Wine Capital’.

Guests said:

‘The master class on ultra-premium Shiraz not only showcased the styles of Shiraz that we are familiar with, but also the lesser-known but equally good quality Shiraz styles from cool climate regions, again demonstrating the diversified styles of Australian wine.’ Li Demei, Beijing University of Agriculture Professor and renowned Chinese winemaker and blogger

‘I have been to the Roadshow every year since it was established in 2012, and I’ve seen it grow bigger and more influential year by year. This one is the largest and was very well organised. The Wine Australia team is the best of all the wine region promotion associations in China.’ Wu Di, Sugar, Cigarette and Wine Weekly Chief Editor

Exhibitors said:

‘The Roadshow is well organised, busy, and well attended. The quality of visitors is very good, a lot of trade and media, and we’re seeing quite a young crowd, which is encouraging. My impression is really great, I’ve been enjoying it very much.’ Sam Holmes, Negociants’ General Manager International Sales

‘Wine Australia’s organisation is impressive. I think that’s the number one thing that stands out. Australian wines should be participating in the wine show to expose our wines to a wider range of different people, whether it is trade or consumers. The visitors here are very intellectual. I have been very, very surprised at the questions they asked. They understand our styles, they understand the wines and varietals. I think the difference between ours and the rest of the world, particular northern hemisphere, is that our wines are a little bit softer, a touch more fruit, a style I think Chinese consumers really enjoy, and they go well with Chinese cuisine.’ Grant Bellve, Tyrrell’s Wines International Manager

Tim Goodes, Deputy Chief Executive of PIRSA, said, ‘PIRSA loves to work with Wine Australia to help teach the world about our great wine products. This year in particular, with Adelaide joining the Great Wine Capitals of the World network, we want to share our great wine tourism opportunities that see our wine, food, and tourism, all supporting Australia’s economy through memorable experiences. To join with other wine regions and Wine Australia, to promote those to China and to the rest of the world, it’s just a great opportunity.’

Esteemed Australian wine writer James Halliday said, ‘through all the years I’ve done the master classes, they have attracted a lot of interest. But this year much more, I think, than the previous master classes I remember. It was standing room only with far more people than seats available and they all stayed the entire time to listen, even without wine to taste, which is pretty amazing.’

Willa Yang, Wine Australia Head of Market, China, said, ‘this is our sixth China Roadshow and the biggest ever with more than 50 exhibitors. The result is very encouraging as we see so many quality visitors attending the Roadshow.

‘I also appreciate the efforts of every Australian winery and their in-market partners who have participated in this important marketing activity. Our collaborative efforts over the last few years have helped Chinese trade and consumers discover the diversity and dynamic culture of Australian wine.’

The China Roadshow visited four cities from 12–19 May: Fuzhou (400-plus visitors), Chongqing (300-plus visitors), Zhengzhou (400-plus visitors) and Beijing (around 900 visitors).

Over 400 Australian wines from more than 75 brands across nearly 30 wine regions were beautifully showcased to the wine trade insiders and wine consumers in the China market. In the three regional cities, Wine Australia hosted focused buyer and trade tastings, while in Beijing, a public consumer tasting was added to the program.

Educational classes were held in each city and attracted more than 110 people:

Fuzhou: Wine Australia Tasting Class (presented by Wine Australian certified educator James Dai) and Victoria’s Diversity master class (presented by Wine Australian certified educator Corinne Mui)

Chongqing: Wine Australia Tasting Class (presented by Wine Australian certified educator Zhan Jicheng) and Victoria’s Diversity master class (presented by Corinne Mui)

Zhengzhou: Wine Australia Tasting Class (presented by Wine Australian certified educator Sophie Liu)

Beijing: ultra-premium Shiraz master class (co-presented by James Halliday and Corinne Mui, translated by Wine Australian certified educator Dorian Tang), and Victoria’s Diversity master class (presented by Corinne Mui)

The master class on Victoria’s Diversity was in partnership with Wine Victoria.

See the exhibitor list here: https://www.wineaustralia.com/whats-happening/events/wine-australia-china-roadshow-2017