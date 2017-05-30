««« return to Daily Wine News index

Changes to Riverina Wine Shows

The Riverina Winemakers Association are excited to announce a few exciting changes to their 2017 wine shows, they consist of the;

Riverina Wine Show, Open Classes

Riverina Region Wine Show

Sweet Wine Challenge

Hilltops Wine Show

Tumbarumba Wine Show

Australian Italian Varieties Wine Awards

The Riverina Winemakers are very pleased to welcome back Chair Judge, Sophie Otton for a fourth year. Sophie was the driving force in adding the Australia Italian Varieties Awards to the 2016 show which received an incredible response in not only entries but also attention to these emerging varietals.

The judging panel has been confirmed as per below;

CHAIR JUDGE Sophie Otton PANEL CHAIRS Sue Hodder Senior Winemaker Kevin Glastonbury Senior Winemaker Andrew Thomas Senior Winemaker JUDGES Gabrielle Poy Guest Judge Aust. Italian Varieties Joel Pizzini King Valley Winemaker Lucy Clements Winemaker Joel Veenhuizen Riverina Winemaker Emma Norbiato Riverina Winemaker Jeremy Prideaux Sommelier ASSOCIATE JUDGES Martin Wozniak Riverina Winemaker Matt Turnbull Distributor Xanthe Freeman Hilltops Winemaker Sam Payne Sommelier Gabrielle Webster Sommelier Frank Barbaro Riverina Winemaker

Entries will open this week on the 2nd June 2017 via riverinwinemakers.com.au and close end July. Judging is taking place on the 5th, 6th and 7th of September and the Exhibitors tasting to take place on the 8th of September. The introduction of the new AWRI wine show app system will also be implemented into all the shows this year.

A new venue has been established for the judging and the awards night. The old Miranda Wines site in Griffith, which is now owned by the Casella family, is a beautiful location with the old building set back on an expansive garden front. It holds a lot of history for the Riverina wine region but also has the capacity to host our various shows comfortably and privately.

The grounds will also provide an idyllic backdrop to the awards night on 15th of September. The night will be re-positioned as a black tie event with more social media interaction. Results will be live tweeted and photos uploaded to the new Riverina Winemakers social accounts.

Coordination of the show is being outsourced to a new Griffith based business, Emerge Creative Agency which is headed up by Carrah Lymer (ex — De Bortoli Wines Digital & Trade Marketing Manager). Carrah brings over a decade’s worth of experience within the local region and some fresh ideas to further leverage the shows and engage consumers with the regional awards across social media.

This will also be the first year that Stuart McGrath-Kerr will not be involved with the shows given his upcoming move to Tasmania. The Riverina Winemakers Association would like to thank Stuart for his contribution to the local industry over the past two decades.