|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index26/05/2017
Indian wine market to steadily double
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Pernod Ricard has set its eyes on top international-wine player slot in the country as it adds Spanish varieties to its existing portfolio. Christian Barré, CEO, Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Spain, believes Indian wine market will continue to grow at 15 per cent and double every five years. Source, India Times.