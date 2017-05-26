|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index26/05/2017
Clonal selection not ideal for NZ Pinot Noir
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Instead of parachuting in a highly-rated Pinot Noir clone into a vineyard, winemakers in New Zealand should use mass selection more readily to discover the vines that are already performing best in their own soils, believes winemaker Larry McKenna of Escarpment. Source, The Drinks Business.