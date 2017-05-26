|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Ian Tinkler named living legend
Ian Tinkler, who has been growing fine wine grapes for more than 40 years, has been installed as the Hunter Valley wine industry’s 2017 Living Legend. He received the honour before a crowd of more than 260 at the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Awards presentation dinner at Cypress Lakes Resort at Pokolbin on Thursday night. Source, The Herald.