Trade negotiations begin with Peru

The Australian Government has continued its Free Trade Agreement agenda by announcing it had begun negotiations with Peru.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, Barnaby Joyce made the announcement, stating that there were a number of industries expected to benefit from the negotiations, including wine.



In the past, Peru has not been on the radar for most Australian wine exporters. Australian exporters have been at a competitive disadvantage in Peru, because exports from the United States, Canada and the European Union enjoy duty-free access under various trade deals. This crucial first step will seek to change that and open up this new and emerging market to Australian wine businesses.



‘FTA’s are pivotal to diversifying Australian markets for wine. This Agreement will not only open the market itself but provide a conduit for growth in Latin American markets.” said Tony Battaglene, Chief Executive of the Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA).



“We welcome and are highly supportive of the Australian Governments aggressive free trade agenda and hope this will lead to future opportunities in South America. We will continue to support the government’s efforts to remove barriers to trade and create opportunities for Australian wine exports and grow our regional economies.’