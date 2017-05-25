|Grapegrower & Winemaker
25/05/2017
Britain goes from sad to sparkling
There was a time when English wine was the butt of jokes among connoisseurs, and given the inferior quality of what was being produced, many would say, deservedly so. Today, however, thanks to a combination of climate change, increased wine knowledge and more investment, British wines are flourishing. Source, The Guardian.