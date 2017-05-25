Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

25/05/2017

Britain goes from sad to sparkling

There was a time when English wine was the butt of jokes among connoisseurs, and given the inferior quality of what was being produced, many would say, deservedly so. Today, however, thanks to a combination of climate change, increased wine knowledge and more investment, British wines are flourishing. Source, The Guardian.

AWRI

Flavourtech

UniSA

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

WEA

AB Mauri

Fischer

IMCD

WID 2017