25/05/2017
How to attract the next generation
May 25 is National Wine Day. To honor the day and support the wine industry, Pamela Danzinger reached out to Rob McMillan, EVP and Founder of Silicon Valley Bank’s Wine Division, to talk about the challenges the industry faces reaching the next generation of wine drinkers. Source, Forbes.