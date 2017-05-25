Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
25/05/2017

Macron appoints wine lobbyist as agri adviser

Audrey Bourolleau, who was president of the Côtes de Bordeaux wine union from 2010-2012, has been appointed a key agricultural adviser in the new government of president Emmanuel Macron. It marks a further sign of Macron’s conciliatory approach to a nation of winemakers who have long bemoaned a lack of government support. Source, Decanter.

