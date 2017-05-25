|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Macron appoints wine lobbyist as agri adviser
Audrey Bourolleau, who was president of the Côtes de Bordeaux wine union from 2010-2012, has been appointed a key agricultural adviser in the new government of president Emmanuel Macron. It marks a further sign of Macron’s conciliatory approach to a nation of winemakers who have long bemoaned a lack of government support. Source, Decanter.