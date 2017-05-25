|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index25/05/2017
How far we've come in winemaking
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
"At that time, Australian fortified wine was king; sherries, ports and muscats were far more popular than table wines. However, change was on the way." Leanne de Bortoli, co-owner of one of Australia’s most recognisable brands, reflects on just how far wine loving Australians have come. Source, Hospitality Magazine.