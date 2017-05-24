|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index25/05/2017
Australian consumer drinking habits
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A new report titled, Alcohol Consumption in Australia, which asked Australian consumers about every aspect of their drinking habits, is now available. The report is based on a survey of 1027 Australian consumers and has been published by The Intermedia Group. Source, The Shout.