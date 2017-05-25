|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Australia's First Families of Wine back to USA
As part of its continued commitment to spruiking the quality Australian wine message at home and around the globe, this month Australia’s First Families of Wine (AFFW) is heading back to the USA for the second time in two years, as part of Wine Australia’s Spring Roadshow – Australia Up Close. Source, Foodmag.