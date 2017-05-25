Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

25/05/2017

Australia's First Families of Wine back to USA

As part of its continued commitment to spruiking the quality Australian wine message at home and around the globe, this month Australia’s First Families of Wine (AFFW) is heading back to the USA for the second time in two years, as part of Wine Australia’s Spring Roadshow – Australia Up Close. Source, Foodmag.

AWRI

Flavourtech

UniSA

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

WEA

AB Mauri

Fischer

IMCD

WID 2017