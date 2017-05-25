««« return to Daily Wine News index

Robert Oatley second cellar door in Wilyabrup

The former Laurance Wines Cellar Door, now Robert Oatley Vineyard. Image source: Trip Advisor.

Having produced Margaret River wines from the very beginning of Robert Oatley Vineyards, in 2006, the Oatley family are delighted to have this premier corner of the Australian wine landscape.

Located in the heart of the Wilyabrup district in northern Margaret River, the site comprises a large established vineyard, tasting rooms, restaurant space into wedding and event facilities, overlooking scenic rose gardens and lakes.

The Robert Oatley Margaret River Cellar Door joins the Mudgee Cellar Door as the public homes of the Oatley wine business. Robert Oatley have produced Western Australian wines under the Wild Oats and Robert Oatley labels since 2006 when now Director of Winemaking, Larry Cherubino, helped them source their first release wines to sit alongside the family’s own Mudgee Vineyard grapes.

The late Bob Oatley was the first to acknowledge the opportunity that Western Australia would present to their new wine business. "We have always sourced grapes from a network of growers, all around the country, but never before from WA,” says ROV Chairman Andrew (Sandy) Oatley. “It was Larry Cherubino and our own Chris Hancock who proposed the WA wines to my father back in 2006 — and he took very little convincing. He'd seen the ever-increasing appearance of their wines on wine lists in particular and was well aware of the state’s very high quality and consistency.

“This new Cellar Door and Restaurant facility will provide a terrific local face for our wines more than half of which now come from vineyards across Margaret River and the Great Southern.”

The property, formerly Laurance Wines, comes with fully established outstanding vineyards, a stunning building, gardens and lakes. "We were pleased to find that beautiful ironbark timbers sourced from the old Woolloomooloo Whatf in Sydney feature throughout the building – a nice link back to our personal home in New South Wales," says Sandy.



Robert Oatley Margaret River Cellar Door, 3518 Caves Road, Wilyabrup, is open 10:30am-5pm daily, the Kitchen from 11am-3pm daily.



For further information contact Darren Jahn, Manager on 0411 020574 or

www.robertoatley.com.au