Angry French winemakers block Spanish border

The French are known for making their opinions known. This time, it’s French winemakers who are angrily protesting — against Spanish wine, no less. On Tuesday morning, nearly 200 French winemakers gathered at the Perthus toll in Boulou, on the border of Spain, to temporary block the route of their competition, La Revue du Vin de France reports. Source, Vinepair.