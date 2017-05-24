|Grapegrower & Winemaker
24/05/2017
Marlborough contractors encouraged to invest
Marlborough vineyard contractors encouraged to invest in purpose-built accommodation for workers. The Government is working with vineyard contractors in Marlborough to get their workers out of rentals and into purpose-built accommodation. Immigration New Zealand, which oversees the Recognised Seasonal Employment scheme, has been tight-lipped about the discussions, but contractors have confirmed talks are underway. Source, Marlborough Express.