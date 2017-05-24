|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Results of a hot Hunter vintage
A searing February heatwave put this year’s Hunter harvest on a knife edge. The temperature at Cessnock Airport reached 44.0 degrees on February 10, 46.8 degrees on February 11 and 45.9 degrees on February 12. But 2017 wines look set to match those of 2014 – considered one of the region’s best-ever vintages. Source, The Newcastle Herald.