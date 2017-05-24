««« return to Daily Wine News index

Small Forest winemaker judges IWC

Atsuko Radcliffe has been making wine in the Upper Hunter since 2013. And, her wine label – Small Forest, derived from her maiden name Kobayashi – has been receiving international recognition. The winemaker is recently returned from the 2017 International Wine Challenge (IWC) in London, where she has been judging.Source, Muswellbrook Chronicle.