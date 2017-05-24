|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index24/05/2017
Dan Murphy's launches wine review show
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Crocmedia has announced it has developed a half-hour radio program for alcohol retailer Dan Murphy’s. The Drinks Review can be heard on Fridays at 7pm on Macquarie Media’s new radio network, Talking Lifestyle, and will run for 10 weeks. The series is also available as a podcast. Source, B&T.