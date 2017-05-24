Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
24/05/2017

Vic government confirms Cellar Door Rebate

Wine Victoria has welcomed confirmation from the Victorian Government that the Victorian Liquor Subsidy (VLS – also known as the Cellar Door rebate) will remain intact and unchanged. Wine Victoria Chair, Damien Sheehan said Victoria was now the only state with this level of industry support. Source, Food & Beverage.

