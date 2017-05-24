|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Vic government confirms Cellar Door Rebate
Wine Victoria has welcomed confirmation from the Victorian Government that the Victorian Liquor Subsidy (VLS – also known as the Cellar Door rebate) will remain intact and unchanged. Wine Victoria Chair, Damien Sheehan said Victoria was now the only state with this level of industry support. Source, Food & Beverage.