Saint Clair wins at UK Somm Wine Awards

The exceptional quality of wines from Saint Clair Family Estate has been recognised in a leading international wine show. Saint Clair Family Estate has been awarded the highly acclaimed New World Producer of the Year at the UK’s Sommelier Wine Awards 2017. Of the seven wines that Saint Clair entered, as well as the trophy wins, they received an astounding 5 gold medals, and 2 silver medals. This is the second time Saint Clair Family Estate has been awarded this prestigious trophy, receiving it back in 2012 also.

The Saint Clair Omaka Reserve Chardonnay 2015 was also awarded the Critics’ Choice Trophy. The judges comments were as follows; Rich, contemporary and characterful, this was an obvious choice for Gold. ‘Very aromatic and floral, with cedar and refined oak notes on the nose,’ began team leader Sarah Jane Evans MW, continuing: ‘Modern Chardonnay with a full, fleshy palate, spicy melon fruit and white pepper notes.’ ‘Richer style, ripe orchard fruits, creamy texture with a toasty palate and a nutty touch on the finish,’ agreed Coq d’Argent’s Andrés Ituarte. ‘Lovely poise and balance, with lovely mouthfeel and long, concentrated finish,’ concluded Paris House’s Neil Tabraham.

This unique wine competition focuses entirely on wines aimed at the on-trade. Judged by a panel of leading sommeliers and on-trade drinks buyers, the competition rewards the best wines available to restaurants, bars and hotels in the UK and beyond. All the wines are tasted blind and by category, using criteria such as food-friendliness, versatility, typicity, personality and importantly value for money.

Saint Clair Family Estate were awarded five Gold medals across a range of varietals and price points;

GOLD — Saint Clair Pioneer Block 1 Foundation Sauvignon Blanc 2016

GOLD — Saint Clair Pioneer Block 17 Plateau Merlot 2014

GOLD — Saint Clair Marlborough Premium Sauvignon Blanc 2016

GOLD Saint Clair Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2015

GOLD (AND CRITICS CHOICE TROPHY) Saint Clair Omaka Reserve Chardonnay 2015

Neal and Judy Ibbotson, owners of Saint Clair, are thrilled with this recent recognition commenting “the outstanding results are attributed to our open-minded viticulture and unique wine quality assessment system, which has identified superior sub-regions of Marlborough. This, combined with a strong team approach focused on quality, has led Saint Clair Family Estate to being one of New Zealand’s most awarded wineries”.

The family owned Marlborough winery has developed a strong reputation as a leading international wine producer. Achieving the esteemed award of the New World Wine Producer of the Year further cements this reputation