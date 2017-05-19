|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Future Wine Leaders announced
16 talented and driven professionals from the Australian grape and wine community have been chosen to be the Future Leaders 2017. he Future Leaders program is designed to develop participants’ leadership capabilities and encourage innovation and thoughtful debate on the future of the sector. Source, Winetitles.