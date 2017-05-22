««« return to Daily Wine News index

Laboratory made wines soon for sale

“They have ownership of the trademarks, but this isn’t a counterfeit business, the pitch is not to trick consumers they’re buying the real thing, the pitch is to have the same experience at a lower price.” The company plans to release its first wines – a sweet sparkler based on Moscato d’Asti, a pair of reds and a dry white – later this year. Source, The Guardian.