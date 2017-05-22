««« return to Daily Wine News index

Behind the Seppelt 2007 sparkling Shiraz

The Australian sparkling wine of the year is, oddly enough, made from Shiraz in a manner pioneered in this country in the 1890s. Seppelt Show Sparkling Limited Release Shiraz 2007 was at the “pinnacle of Australian sparkling winemaking”, said judge Tyson Stelzer in his annual Australian Sparkling Wine Report. Source, The Courier Mail.