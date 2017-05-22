Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

22/05/2017

Behind the Seppelt 2007 sparkling Shiraz

The Australian sparkling wine of the year is, oddly enough, made from Shiraz in a manner pioneered in this country in the 1890s. Seppelt Show Sparkling Limited Release Shiraz 2007 was at the “pinnacle of Australian sparkling winemaking”, said judge Tyson Stelzer in his annual Australian Sparkling Wine Report. Source, The Courier Mail.

AWRI

Flavourtech

UniSA

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

WEA

AB Mauri

Fischer

IMCD

WID 2017