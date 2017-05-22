|Grapegrower & Winemaker
22/05/2017
Q&A with Stephanie Toole at Mt Horrocks
"Mount Horrocks came on the market and I thought, 'Well, that will give me something to do.' It was a huge learning curve. I had to juggle a new business, I was pregnant when I bought it and I had two children 15 months apart." This year is Toole's 25th vintage. Source, The Source SA.