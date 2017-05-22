««« return to Daily Wine News index

Viticulture open day success

Three active participants in the supply of tractors, spraying equipment and viticultural services recently combined to present an after vintage open day at Red Hill on the Mornington Peninsula.

Attracting about 30 vineyard managers and owners the day, the first of its kind for some years, has been judged as a success,

The three participating companies were viticultural service provider and contractor Peninsula Vine Care, spraying equipment and machinery suppliers Silvan Australia and tractor distributor Small Horse Tractors.

Matt Frewer, principal of Peninsula Vine Care said he was pleased with the response by vineyard owners and managers.

“The Peninsula vineyard sector really has no formal event to show and discuss new technology or machinery solutions and products,

“The feedback I received from those who attended on the day and those who missed on the opportunity to attend was that there was value in the day and the open day should be continued on an annual basis.

”After vintage when the operational pressures are reduced also seems the ideal timing”.

Paul Pintaudi of Small Horse Tractors who showed a range of his tractor agencies including Fendt, Landini and Massey Ferguson also reports positive feedback.

“We generated good enquiry for follow up and it was good to make direct contact with vineyard managers and operators.

“A number were keen to factor new capital equipment purchases into their forward budgets”

Silvan Australia was represented by their Victoria and Tasmania spraying specialist Chris Tait with a selection of their vineyard sprayers on show.

“Silvan has developed over a long period a range of vineyard spraying equipment and support technology that ensures efficient and environmentally acceptable spraying practices and applications for the vineyard sizes and land forms that are unique to the Mornington Peninsula.

“I thought the day and the interest shown in the displays and the exchange of information well reflected the investment that the three companies had made in combining to present the open day”.