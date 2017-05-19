««« return to Daily Wine News index

A look around Babich Wines

The west Auckland property, which stretches across 10 hectares is home to the company's headquarters, head office, cellar door, bottling plant and distribution centre, and has been since 1919. Babich also have four properties totalling 60 hectares in Hawke's Bay and six in Marlborough which supply 250 hectares of grapes. Source, Stuff.