««« return to Daily Wine News index

Investing in fine wine

It was very gratifying last month to see Rhône lead the way in the Liv-ex 1000 after Amphora Portfolio Management had been trumpeting the wine investment attractions of the ‘La La’ sorority recently. The Champagne sector also outperformed Bordeaux, in fact over a 12 month period Champagne is the second best performing sector behind Burgundy, fully justifying exposure in a diversified portfolio. Source, The Drinks Business.