Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

19/05/2017

Investing in fine wine

It was very gratifying last month to see Rhône lead the way in the Liv-ex 1000 after Amphora Portfolio Management had been trumpeting the wine investment attractions of the ‘La La’ sorority recently. The Champagne sector also outperformed Bordeaux, in fact over a 12 month period Champagne is the second best performing sector behind Burgundy, fully justifying exposure in a diversified portfolio. Source, The Drinks Business.

AWRI

Flavourtech

UniSA

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

WEA

AB Mauri

Fischer

IMCD

WID 2017