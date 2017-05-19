««« return to Daily Wine News index

LA wine store partners with Amazon

Californian wine store Mission Wines and Spirits has teamed up with Amazon Prime Now to launch a fast, one-hour delivery service. The wine retailer, which operates four stores in California, is offering the service out of its Glendale store in Los Angeles seven days a week, for $7.99, with a free two-hour delivery option. Source, The Drinks Business.