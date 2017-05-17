|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Constellation Brands is snooping
Constellation Brands might be sniffing around Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the umbrella for a group of premium brands, is owned not by a wine producer but by the tobacco giant Altria. Source, Forbes.