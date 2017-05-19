|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index19/05/2017
Jackson Family purchase Brewer-Clifton
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Jackson Family Wines is acquiring Brewer-Clifton, one of Sta. Rita Hills' top Pinot Noir and Chardonnay producers. Brewer-Clifton is the third Pinot Noir–based winery Jackson Family has purchased in the span of a year. Source, Wine Spectator.