Topnotch Kiwi products on show in Manila

Top New Zealand companies showcased their products in Food Connection Manila, a one-day trade show held at the New World Hotel in Makati on Tuesday. “New Zealand products are known for their distinctive taste and quality and this is a great opportunity to showcase them to Filipinos,” New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the Philippines Hernando Banal said in a statement. Source Inquirer