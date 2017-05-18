Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

18/05/2017

Topnotch Kiwi products on show in Manila

Top New Zealand companies showcased their products in Food Connection Manila, a one-day trade show held at the New World Hotel in Makati on Tuesday. “New Zealand products are known for their distinctive taste and quality and this is a great opportunity to showcase them to Filipinos,” New Zealand Trade Commissioner to the Philippines Hernando Banal said in a statement. Source Inquirer

AWRI

Flavourtech

UniSA

Beverage Info Systems

New Holland

Rowe Scientific

Braud

WEA

AB Mauri

Fischer

IMCD

WID 2017