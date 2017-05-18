««« return to Daily Wine News index

Finalists announced: Hunter Valley Wine Industry Awards

The Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association has announced this year's line-up of finalists in the categories of 'winemaker of the year', 'rising star of the year', 'viticulturist of the year' and 'cellar door of the year'. A 'Hunter Valley legend' will also be inducted along with a winner from each of the categories below. Source Cessnock Advertiser