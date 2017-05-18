««« return to Daily Wine News index

Women in Wine Awards: Entries open this Saturday

Entries for the 2017 Australian Women in Wine Awards (AWIWA) open this Saturday 20 May, with eight award categories on offer – including two new ones:

• Winemaker of the Year — sponsored by WineArk

• Viticulturist of the Year – sponsored by Wine Australia

• Owner / Operator of the Year – sponsored by JancisRobinson.com

• Workplace Champion of Change – sponsored by Winemakers Federation of Australia

• Cellar Door Person of the Year – sponsored by Platinum Bags

• Researcher of the Year

• Marketer of the Year (NEW) — sponsored by Brown Brothers

• Woman of Inspiration (NEW) – sponsored by Irvine Wines

All candidates must complete their own entry form, but the awards program also encourages everyone in the wine community to nominate potential candidates via a simple process on the AWIWA website (www.womeninwineawards.com.au). When a woman in wine (or male champion of change) is nominated, they receive a ‘tap on the shoulder’ and are urged to enter.

This is the third year the awards have been run, and for the first time the winners will be announced as part of a grand tasting event celebrating Australian Women in Wine in London, in conjunction with Wine Australia.

“With supporters like Qantas EpiQure and JancisRobinson.com coming on board this year, we feel like these awards are really starting to make an impact and be noticed globally,” says Jane Thomson, founder of the AWIWA and The Fabulous Ladies’ Wine Society. “And with more than 50 Australian women in wine flying over to London for the big event, it couldn’t be a more exciting time for the Australian wine community – we are truly blazing a path on the world stage.”

In conjunction with the eight official AWIWA awards, this year Wine Australia is introducing a one-off award for Honorary Australian Woman in Wine, which will be presented to a woman in the UK trade who has made a significant contribution to Australian wine.