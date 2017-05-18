Winebiz - Australia's Wine Industry Portal By Winetitles
18/05/2017

What’s in a name? Pinot Gris/Grigio

The secret to understanding Pinot Gris/Grigio is in its name – or rather, its two names. Most Pinot Gris/Grigio in Australia is grown in the warmer inland regions: Murray-Darling Swan Hill, Riverina and the Riverland, but it is also grown in much cooler regions such as Padthaway, Wrattonbully, Adelaide Hills and King Valley – indicating its versatility. It is a favoured variety with growers, having relatively high yields and strong grape prices, reflecting strong consumer demand. Source Wine Australia

